Invictus RG Lowers Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Invictus RG decreased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 0.3% of Invictus RG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Invictus RG’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,888 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after acquiring an additional 657,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,054,000.

FEZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.58. 23,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

