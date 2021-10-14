ION (ION) Trading Up 52.9% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. ION has a total market cap of $936,942.10 and approximately $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00099964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00429946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,664,151 coins and its circulating supply is 13,764,151 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

