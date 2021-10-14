IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 2,860.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQEPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of IQEPF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

