iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.