iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

