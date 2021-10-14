iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.39% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $125,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 367.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 264.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

