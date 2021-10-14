Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.33

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 5090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

