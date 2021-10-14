Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $33,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ULCC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 430,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,565,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

