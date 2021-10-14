JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of JAN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.
JanOne Company Profile
JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.
