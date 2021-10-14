JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JAN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. JanOne has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 166.02%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JanOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JanOne by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

