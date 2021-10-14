Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

JAPAY stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 29,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.