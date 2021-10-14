JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 578,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $109,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,821,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

