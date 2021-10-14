JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

LON:JD opened at GBX 1,034 ($13.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,031.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 954. The company has a market capitalization of £10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

