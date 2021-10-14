Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redwood Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
