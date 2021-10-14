Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

SIVB stock opened at $667.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $263.34 and a 12-month high of $692.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.23.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

