Jefferies Financial Group Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $27.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.84.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

