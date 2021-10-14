Jefferies Financial Group Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $172.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.99.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.