Jefferies Financial Group Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $71.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.10.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 73,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

