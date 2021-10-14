Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

