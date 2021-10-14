Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.56 ($45.36).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

