Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.99.

NYSE MTB opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.80. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

