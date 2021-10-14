Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vallourec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.