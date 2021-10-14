Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vallourec S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vallourec in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%.
Vallourec stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $9.93.
About Vallourec
Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.
