Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on World Acceptance Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for World Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRLD. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.80.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 34.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,398,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

