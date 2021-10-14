Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will earn $5.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $4,060,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.