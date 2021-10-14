JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

