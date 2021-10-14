JMP Securities Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $705.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $653.97.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $639.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $628.06 and a 200-day moving average of $559.63. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

