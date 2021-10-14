JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.56. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $85,844.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

