John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,642,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

XPEL stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.11. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

