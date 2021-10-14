John Guy Casagrande Sells 6,350 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFAM opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 441.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.