John Guy Casagrande Sells 6,350 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BFAM opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 441.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
