Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,089 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

