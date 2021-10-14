Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $486.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $474.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.