Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $272.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $217.02 and a one year high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.35 and a 200-day moving average of $274.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

