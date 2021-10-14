Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,019 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

