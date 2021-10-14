JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 512,766 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,766 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Myriad Genetics worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $82,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth $34,054,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,701,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

