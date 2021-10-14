JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

