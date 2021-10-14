JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.51 Million Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.94, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.