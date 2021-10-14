JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 438,066 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.37% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $59,371,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 171.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 652,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.