JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$11.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.59.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$13.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

