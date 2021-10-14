JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,043 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $21,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 83,819 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 399,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 61,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 39.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 283,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

