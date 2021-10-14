JUIICE Achieves Market Cap of $247,842.95 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 84.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded up 88.7% against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $247,842.95 and approximately $300.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.01 or 0.00511199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.88 or 0.01020412 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

