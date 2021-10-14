Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 74.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

