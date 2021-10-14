Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 65,400 iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.