Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

OCUL stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $883.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.