JUST Price Tops $0.0790 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $178.54 million and approximately $153.91 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00124061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.14 or 0.99937135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.33 or 0.06593752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

