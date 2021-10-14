Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 2,200 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,726. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.60. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $76,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

