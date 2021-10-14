Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $281.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

NYSE KSU opened at $286.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.18 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.54 and its 200-day moving average is $282.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

