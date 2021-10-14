Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.96

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $19.51. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

