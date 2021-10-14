Kenton Jarvis Purchases 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).
EZJ opened at GBX 608.20 ($7.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,566.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.