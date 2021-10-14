Kenton Jarvis Purchases 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis bought 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

EZJ opened at GBX 608.20 ($7.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 731.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,566.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 963 ($12.58) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

