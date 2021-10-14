KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

NFLX opened at $629.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

