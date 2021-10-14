Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $474,657,000 after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average is $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

