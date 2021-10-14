Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises about 0.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

