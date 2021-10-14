Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$187,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64.

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.62. 2,822,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.56 and a 12 month high of C$12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

